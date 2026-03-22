RBI mandates 2FA for all online payments from April Business Mar 22, 2026

Big update for anyone who pays online:

Starting April 1, 2026, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will require two-factor authentication (2FA) for every digital payment: think passwords, OTPs, or even biometrics.

Whether you use a banking app or a mobile wallet, banks and fintechs will set up the extra security step to help keep your money safe.