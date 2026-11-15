RBI mandates 6 hour incident reporting by nonbank payment operators

The Reserve Bank of India now requires non-bank payment system operators, including payment aggregators, prepaid payment instrument (PPI) issuers, card networks, NPCI, and white-label ATM operators, to report unusual incidents, including cyberattacks, critical system outages, and settlement delays, within 6 hours of detection to the RBI, and any cybersecurity incident to CERT-In within 6 hours of fraud detection.

The goal? To catch digital fraud early and keep your money safer, with faster reporting and monitoring when something goes wrong.