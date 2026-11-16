RBI may take rates to 6.25% as inflation tops 6%
What's the story
India is on the verge of returning to interest rates not seen in two years, with economists and financial traders predicting a possible hike in the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) repo rate. The benchmark rate could be raised by 50-75 basis points over the next few months, potentially reaching as high as 6.25%. This comes amid rising inflation, high oil prices, and geopolitical uncertainties.
Economic challenges
Rising inflation and crude oil prices
India's inflation recently hit a two-year high, breaching the RBI's tolerance band ceiling of 6%.
This spike, coupled with crude oil prices hovering near $100 per barrel, has prompted calls for further monetary tightening.
Apoorva Javadekar, head of research at Shriram Research Pvt Ltd, warned that this combination of rising prices and borrowing costs could significantly impact consumption, especially in rural areas where agricultural prospects are worsening.
Economic pressure
Geopolitical uncertainties and El Nino effects
The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has kept crude oil prices high, further straining India's import bill and government subsidies.
This comes as severe El Nino conditions threaten global harvests and deficient rains have hurt domestic crops.
Aditi Nayar, an economist at ratings agency ICRA Ltd, expects inflation to remain above the RBI's tolerance band over the next few months, making a rate hike in December "almost certain."
Political implications
Political challenges for PM Modi's government
A return to interest rates above 6% could also pose a political challenge for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.
Public discontent has been more visible this year, with protests at their highest in a decade.
Tens of thousands joined a rally led by India's main opposition parties earlier this month to protest against a controversial voter roll overhaul, with some demonstrators voicing frustration over inflation and unemployment.
Central bank response
RBI's stance on demand sacrifice
Despite the challenges, RBI policymakers have indicated their willingness to sacrifice some demand in order to control prices.
Governor Sanjay Malhotra had said last month that high inflation is a "tax on everyone."
However, net outflows are still nearly $23 billion compared to less than $1 billion in 2024.
The rupee remains vulnerable to fluctuations in crude prices and global capital flows.