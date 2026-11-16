RBI may take rates to 6.25% as inflation tops 6%

India's inflation recently hit a two-year high, breaching the RBI's tolerance band ceiling of 6%.

This spike, coupled with crude oil prices hovering near $100 per barrel, has prompted calls for further monetary tightening.

Apoorva Javadekar, head of research at Shriram Research Pvt Ltd, warned that this combination of rising prices and borrowing costs could significantly impact consumption, especially in rural areas where agricultural prospects are worsening.