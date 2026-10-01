RBI net shorts jump to $200 billion as rupee weakens

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s net short forward positions soared to $200 billion in August, up sharply from $136 billion in July.

This jump occurred amid inflows from the special window for FCNR(B).

But with the rupee still losing value, "There are additions of long dollar positions, which implies sell-buy swaps. Additionally, the RBI seems to be unable to allow complete maturity of shorts, because there is depreciation pressure on the rupee," said Gaura Sengupta, chief economist, IDFC First Bank.