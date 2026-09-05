LIC can now acquire 9.99% stake in ICICI Bank

The approval comes after a major gain for LIC in tech stocks.

Between June and August 4, 2026, its investments in Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, and HCL Technologies grew by ₹21,032 crore.

Despite concerns over artificial intelligence disrupting the tech industry, LIC's portfolio value jumped from ₹1.05 lakh crore to ₹1.26 lakh crore in just 35 days.