RBI opens Bhubaneswar data center to host RTGS and NEFT
Business
The Reserve Bank of India just opened a major data center in Bhubaneswar, aiming to make India's financial systems stronger and less dependent on outside cloud services.
This new hub will handle key payment systems like RTGS and NEFT, making money transfers smoother for everyone.
Narendra Modi launches cybersecurity training institute
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra highlighted that the Bhubaneswar location was chosen for its skilled talent and to add geographic diversity from the existing centers in Maharashtra.
Alongside the data center, a fresh cybersecurity training institute, launched by Prime Minister Modi, will help RBI staff and others learn about AI and cutting-edge technology.
It is all part of building a safer, more self-reliant digital finance future.