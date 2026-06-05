RBI says ready for Anthropic's Mythos AI rollout

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced its readiness to handle Anthropic's latest advanced artificial intelligence (AI) model, Mythos. The announcement comes even as the central bank is still awaiting final details about the project. Despite access currently being limited to select global organizations, India is part of this initiative and will take further steps once it receives complete information.

Cybersecurity precautions Advisory issued to banks, regulated entities RBI has issued advisories to banks and other regulated entities about possible cybersecurity threats from Mythos. "To the best of my knowledge, access to Mythos has not yet been given. There are discussions on Claude, and hopefully we will get it; we are fully prepared to deal with Mythos," said RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra at a post-monetary policy press conference.

Project participation Select corporates, financial entities given access RBI Deputy Governor J Swaminathan revealed that the matter has been receiving attention from both the government and the financial sector inter-regulatory forum. "India has been included as one of the countries that will be part of this project, with select corporates and financial entities having access, but the details are fully awaited," Swaminathan said.

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AI preparedness We are mindfully prepared for dealing with cybersecurity threats: Swaminathan In the meantime, the RBI has issued advisories on AI-related developments and strengthened cybersecurity preparedness. Swaminathan said, "We are mindfully prepared for dealing with cybersecurity threats of this nature as well as conventional ones. We will keep the market informed when we have full details." This proactive approach highlights RBI's commitment to ensuring financial sector security amid technological advancements.

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