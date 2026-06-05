RBI says ready for Anthropic's Mythos AI rollout
What's the story
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced its readiness to handle Anthropic's latest advanced artificial intelligence (AI) model, Mythos. The announcement comes even as the central bank is still awaiting final details about the project. Despite access currently being limited to select global organizations, India is part of this initiative and will take further steps once it receives complete information.
Cybersecurity precautions
Advisory issued to banks, regulated entities
RBI has issued advisories to banks and other regulated entities about possible cybersecurity threats from Mythos. "To the best of my knowledge, access to Mythos has not yet been given. There are discussions on Claude, and hopefully we will get it; we are fully prepared to deal with Mythos," said RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra at a post-monetary policy press conference.
Project participation
Select corporates, financial entities given access
RBI Deputy Governor J Swaminathan revealed that the matter has been receiving attention from both the government and the financial sector inter-regulatory forum. "India has been included as one of the countries that will be part of this project, with select corporates and financial entities having access, but the details are fully awaited," Swaminathan said.
AI preparedness
We are mindfully prepared for dealing with cybersecurity threats: Swaminathan
In the meantime, the RBI has issued advisories on AI-related developments and strengthened cybersecurity preparedness. Swaminathan said, "We are mindfully prepared for dealing with cybersecurity threats of this nature as well as conventional ones. We will keep the market informed when we have full details." This proactive approach highlights RBI's commitment to ensuring financial sector security amid technological advancements.
Project Glasswing
What is Project Glasswing?
Mythos is Anthropic's most sophisticated frontier AI model. It is being rolled out to a select group of trusted organizations and governments around the world as part of Project Glasswing. The project gives limited access to the highly controversial and powerful Claude Mythos AI model, which specializes in detecting zero-day software vulnerabilities and automatically chaining them into functional exploits.