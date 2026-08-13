RBI proposes external benchmark for floating-rate personal, retail, MSME loans

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is rolling out new draft rules to make borrowing fairer and more transparent.

If these go through, commercial banks will have to link floating-rate personal, retail, and MSME (micro, small, and medium enterprises) loans to an external benchmark.

NBFCs (nonbank financial companies) can decide whether they want in or not.

The aim? You'll know exactly how your loan rate is set, so no more confusing fine print.