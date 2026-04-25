RBI proposes safer rules for digital wallets and prepaid cards

RBI proposes PPI balance limits

Banks permitted by the RBI to issue debit cards can issue PPIs after informing DPSS.

There are also new balance limits: general PPIs may hold up to ₹2 lakh, with monthly cash loads capped at ₹10,000; gift cards at ₹10,000; transit cards at ₹3,000.

NRIs and foreigners will need physical verification and face a ₹5 lakh monthly cap.

Overall, the changes aim to keep your money safer while making digital payments smoother.