RBI proposes to ease foreign exchange rules for banks, dealers

What are the proposed changes?

If these changes go through, authorized dealers will be able to do forex deals with each other—including borrowing, lending, and trading rupee derivatives.

They'll also get access to more electronic platforms for forex and interest rate derivatives (even some international ones), making it easier to manage trades.

Plus, a designated bank under the Gold Monetisation Scheme, 2015 and a bank which is allowed to enter into forward gold contracts with its constituents in India may hedge gold price risk using exchange-traded and OTC hedging products in overseas markets, subject to the condition for option products that "there is no net receipt of premium, either direct or implied."