RBI raises FY26 growth to 7.6% and expects FY27 6.9%
Business
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) just raised its GDP growth outlook for FY26 to 7.6%, thanks to strong demand at home, even before recent tensions in West Asia.
But heads up: RBI expects growth to cool off a bit in FY27, dropping to 6.9% as global risks and costs start weighing in.
RBI watches geopolitical risks, holds rate
RBI is keeping an eye on rising geopolitical tensions, especially around West Asia, which could mess with key energy routes like the Strait of Hormuz and push up global energy prices, making inflation trickier for India.
Even with all this uncertainty, RBI isn't changing its main interest rate (still at 5.25%) and says it's ready to tweak policies if needed to keep the economy steady.