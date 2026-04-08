RBI raises FY26 growth to 7.6% and expects FY27 6.9%

RBI watches geopolitical risks, holds rate

RBI is keeping an eye on rising geopolitical tensions, especially around West Asia, which could mess with key energy routes like the Strait of Hormuz and push up global energy prices, making inflation trickier for India.

Even with all this uncertainty, RBI isn't changing its main interest rate (still at 5.25%) and says it's ready to tweak policies if needed to keep the economy steady.