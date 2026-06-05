RBI eases investment norms for foreign investors to boost participation
What's the story
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced a major policy change, removing concentration limits under the General Route for Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs). The move is aimed at boosting foreign participation in India's debt market. The decision comes as part of a larger strategy by the RBI to draw more foreign capital and strengthen India's external position amid global uncertainties, currency fluctuations, and geopolitical tensions.
Investment flexibility
Policy change to attract more foreign investments
The RBI's policy change gives FPIs more freedom in their investment allocation across eligible debt instruments. This also reduces operational restrictions that have traditionally affected foreign investor participation in the bond market. Market participants believe this could make Indian fixed-income assets more accessible to global investors by simplifying investment rules, thus attracting long-term capital.
Market response
Measures to limit rupee's further weakness
Ritesh Taksali, Chief Investment Officer at Edelweiss Life Insurance, said the RBI's measures to strengthen the balance of payments should help limit further weakness in the rupee. He said these measures include expanding the universe of government securities available to foreign investors and introducing schemes to attract foreign currency deposits. Taksali also noted that removing concentration limits gives FPIs greater flexibility while investing in Indian debt, potentially making Indian bond markets more attractive for overseas investors.
Tax incentives
Tax incentives to enhance foreign participation in debt market
Echoing Taksali's sentiments, Vikas Garg, Head of Fixed Income at Invesco Mutual Fund, said the government's decision to relax taxation rules for FPIs investing in government securities could further boost the attractiveness of Indian debt markets. He believes these tax incentives could enhance the prospects of greater foreign participation in India's debt market, including through global bond indices.