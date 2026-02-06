RBI removes ₹2.5 lakh crore cap on corporate bond investments

Repo rate stays at 5.25%

This move is all about making India's debt market more attractive and open, especially as the economy is expected to grow faster—GDP growth for FY2025-26 (Apr 2025-Mar 2026) is now forecast at 7.3%.

With inflation staying calm and only a fraction of the corporate bond limit actually being used, removing the VRR cap could mean more global money flowing in, deeper markets, and maybe even better opportunities for businesses and young professionals down the line.