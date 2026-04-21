RBI requires extra authentication for recurring digital payments over ₹15,000
Business
The RBI just rolled out fresh rules for digital payments: if you set up recurring payments over ₹15,000 (think subscriptions or bills), you'll now need to clear an extra authentication step.
This covers cards, UPI, and prepaid wallets.
To get started, there's a simple one-time sign-up for e-mandates.
RBI: Bills above ₹100,000 need authentication
Big-ticket expenses like insurance premiums or credit card bills above ₹100,000 will also need this added verification.
You can tweak or cancel your e-mandates anytime (no charges involved) and set limits that work for you.
Plus, any changes to your mandate mean another quick authentication, keeping things secure without extra costs.