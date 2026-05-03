Why Tata Sons may have to go for IPO soon

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has updated its definition of shadow lenders, and the change could have major implications for Tata Sons. The new rule considers shadow lenders that accept money from associates and group entities as having indirect access to public funds. This could mean that Tata Sons will have to go for an initial public offering (IPO) in order to comply with the regulator's new rules.

Regulatory impact RBI's updated definition takes effect from July 1 The RBI's updated definition could force Tata Sons, which controls one of India's largest conglomerates, to consider an IPO. The change will come into effect from July 1. Shriram Subramanian, founder and MD at InGovern Research Services, said seven companies in the Tata Group together hold a nearly 12% stake in Tata Sons. He added that the debt raised by these firms constitutes indirect access to public funds for Tata Sons.

Listing delay Missed IPO deadline last year Tata Sons was supposed to go public by September 2025 but missed the deadline. The company is classified as "upper layer," which means it has to be listed on exchanges. In 2024, Tata Sons had applied with RBI for voluntary surrender of its registration as a "core investment company." Staying private allows tighter control for Tata Trusts and avoids market disclosure and governance requirements associated with publicly traded firms.

Advertisement