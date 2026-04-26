India's financial system, external sector indicators resilient: RBI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has said that despite global volatility and capital outflows due to the ongoing West Asia conflict, India's financial system and external sector indicators remain "favorable" and resilient. The RBI's April 2026 Bulletin highlighted that key external sector vulnerability indicators have "remained contained" even in the face of heightened global uncertainty.

Stability indicators Comfortable foreign exchange reserves The RBI emphasized India's resilience by noting that "India's key external sector vulnerability indicators remained contained... and foreign exchange reserves continued to remain comfortable." This highlights the stability of the Indian economy in the face of global shocks. The Bulletin also highlighted strong capital inflows and investor confidence, with gross foreign direct investment (FDI) witnessing strong growth while net FDI showed improvement.

Market fluctuations Foreign portfolio flows volatile The RBI noted that foreign portfolio flows have turned volatile with net outflows, reflecting global risk aversion. However, despite these outflows, India's external buffers remain robust. The central bank said foreign exchange reserves stood at a comfortable $697.1 billion, adequate in terms of the import cover for about 11 months.

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Financial health Health of domestic banking system The RBI Bulletin also highlighted the strength of the domestic banking system. It said "system-level financial parameters related to capital adequacy, liquidity, asset quality and profitability... continue to remain healthy," indicating stability in the financial sector. The central bank also noted strong credit growth supporting economic activity with improved transmission of interest rates in the current easing cycle.

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