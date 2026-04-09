RBI says low call rate supports banks not signaling cuts Business Apr 09, 2026

The RBI wants everyone to know: just because the call rate is below the repo rate, it doesn't mean interest rate cuts are coming soon.

This move is really about making sure banks have enough cash on hand during uncertain times by keeping rates at the lower end of their usual range.

For context, in March 2026, the average call rate matched the 5.25% repo rate.