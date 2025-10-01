RBI says no more fees on digital banking for BSBD

Other key takeaways from the report

To improve customer support, RBI has proposed to strengthen its Internal Ombudsman mechanism to make grievance redressal more effective.

Plus, rural cooperative banks are being included in the RBI Ombudsman Scheme, which means more people get help if things go wrong.

Just a heads-up: if you open a BSBD account, you'll need to close any other savings accounts at the same bank within 30 days.

Opening these accounts is simple too—they follow simplified KYC norms so more folks can sign up easily.