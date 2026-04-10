RBI shuts National Urban Cooperative Bank Pratapgarh, registrar handling liquidation

DICGC insures deposits up to ₹5L

RBI flagged worries about people getting their money back, since the bank couldn't repay everyone.

Thankfully, most depositors are covered by insurance (up to ₹5 lakh each) through DICGC.

Nearly ₹14.7 crore has already been paid out to those who went for early settlement, so most customers should be getting their savings back without much hassle.