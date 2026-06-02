RBI staff drop to 13,220 as pensions push costs higher Business Jun 02, 2026

For the first time since 2019, RBI's staff count has dropped: now at 13,220 as of December 2025, down about 2% from 13,520 in 2024.

Most of this cut came from fewer Class III and IV employees.

Even with fewer people on board, RBI's employee expenses actually jumped by nearly 11%, mainly because of higher pension costs.