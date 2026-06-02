RBI staff drop to 13,220 as pensions push costs higher
Business
For the first time since 2019, RBI's staff count has dropped: now at 13,220 as of December 2025, down about 2% from 13,520 in 2024.
Most of this cut came from fewer Class III and IV employees.
Even with fewer people on board, RBI's employee expenses actually jumped by nearly 11%, mainly because of higher pension costs.
RBI adds more Class I staff
While overall numbers fell, RBI added more Class I employees, up to 7,517 from 7,325 in 2024, which hints at a shift toward higher-level roles.
The bank also initiated groundwork for Utkarsh 2029 and more automation to boost governance and keep things running smoothly with a leaner team.