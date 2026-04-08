RBI tells bank boards to prioritize strategic decisions over operations

RBI imposes temporary foreign exchange limits

Malhotra reassured everyone that India's banks are safe and well-regulated, even if a few like IDFC First and IndusInd have had some bumps: these aren't signs of a bigger crisis.

To keep things steady, the RBI has put temporary limits on foreign exchange transactions and might lift them if markets calm down.

Plus, there's a push with SEBI to build the capacity of independent directors and strengthen corporate governance.