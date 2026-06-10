RBI tells banks to finish gap assessments by June 2026

Finance Minister warns of Mythos threat

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called Mythos "a new challenge has emerged in the form of Mythos," in April, urging stronger protection for customer data and IT systems.

Mythos is especially worrying because it can actually find and exploit software flaws on its own.

To stay ahead, banks were advised to coordinate with CERT-In and other concerned agencies to help banks get ready for these next-generation threats.