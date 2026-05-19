RBI to consider ₹2.7L/cr to 3L/cr dividend May 22

Forex profits and CRB determine payout

This massive transfer depends on how much profit the RBI made from things like foreign exchange deals and investments, plus some technical rules about how much cash it needs to keep aside for emergencies (the Contingent Risk Buffer, or CRB).

If the CRB is lowered, the payout could be even bigger, but if forex profits dip because of fewer dollar sales or higher costs, that final number might shrink a bit.