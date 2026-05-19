RBI to consider ₹2.7L/cr to 3L/cr dividend May 22
The RBI is gearing up to transfer a record-breaking dividend, between ₹2.7 lakh crore and ₹3 lakh crore, to the government, with the board set to consider it at its May 22 meeting.
This tops last year's already impressive ₹2.68 lakh crore payout (which was a big jump from the year before).
The government is counting on these funds, budgeting for ₹3.16 lakh crore from all dividends and surplus transfers—including those from state-owned companies.
Forex profits and CRB determine payout
This massive transfer depends on how much profit the RBI made from things like foreign exchange deals and investments, plus some technical rules about how much cash it needs to keep aside for emergencies (the Contingent Risk Buffer, or CRB).
If the CRB is lowered, the payout could be even bigger, but if forex profits dip because of fewer dollar sales or higher costs, that final number might shrink a bit.
Last year transfer reached ₹2.68L/cr
RBI's transfers have been climbing: and last year hit ₹2.68 lakh crore, showing just how fast these numbers are growing!