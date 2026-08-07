RBI to hand export credit subsidy scheme to EXIM Bank
Business
Big update for Indian exporters: Starting April 1, 2026, EXIM Bank will take over from RBI as the agency handling the government's interest subsidy scheme for export credits.
This means EXIM Bank will manage all new claims and payments, while RBI will wrap up legacy claims for January-March 2026 (i.e., until March 31, 2026).
Interest subvention scheme keeps MSME support
This switch is part of a bigger push to help MSMEs go global.
The Interest Subvention Support Scheme keeps all other provisions of the scheme continuing to apply as before, like lower loan rates and financial help for e-commerce exporters through Niryat Protsahan.
Plus, Niryat Disha offers support with international compliance and smoother logistics, making it easier for small businesses to compete worldwide.