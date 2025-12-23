RBI to inject ₹2 trillion into banking system: Here's why

The RBI's strategy also includes a USD/INR Buy/Sell Swap auction of $10 billion for three years, scheduled for January 13, 2026. These measures are aimed at stabilizing liquidity in the banking system, which turned into a deficit on December 17 after nearly two months of continuous support from the central bank through variable rate repo (VRR) auctions and OMO purchases.

Economic stability

RBI's intervention to ensure smooth cash flow

The RBI's intervention is aimed at ensuring a smooth flow of cash in the economy and preventing interest rates from spiraling out of control. The central bank's measures are expected to benefit not just banks but also the common man looking for loans at reasonable rates. The move comes as part of the RBI's efforts to maintain financial stability amid changing market conditions.