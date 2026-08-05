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Home / News / Business News / When will India introduce plastic notes? RBI Governor shares timeline
When will India introduce plastic notes? RBI Governor shares timeline
The move is subject to successful field trials

When will India introduce plastic notes? RBI Governor shares timeline

By Akash Pandey
Aug 05, 2026
04:09 pm
What's the story

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is gearing up to introduce plastic currency notes in the country. The move, which will be subject to successful field trials, is slated for the start of the next financial year. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra announced this during a media briefing after the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on Wednesday.

Rollout plan

Polymer banknotes in ₹10 and ₹20 denominations

The RBI plans to roll out polymer banknotes in ₹10 and ₹20 denominations.

These new notes will be more durable than regular paper currency.

The move comes as part of the central bank's efforts to improve the efficiency and longevity of India's currency system.

However, it's worth noting that existing paper notes will continue to circulate alongside these new plastic ones.

Previous trials

Second attempt at introducing polymer notes

The introduction of polymer notes marks a second attempt by the RBI, having previously attempted in 2009 but was unsuccessful due to "technical difficulties."

If this latest trial is successful, the central bank may consider extending polymer notes to higher denominations like ₹100 and ₹500.

The high circulation volume and low monetary value of ₹10 and ₹20 make them ideal for testing purposes.

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Testing phase

Pilot tests to assess durability and public acceptance

The pilot tests will help the RBI determine the durability of polymer notes, public acceptance, printing efficiency, and how easily counterfeiters can replicate their designs and security features.

The lower denominations also provide operational convenience as they are mostly distributed through bank branches rather than ATMs.

This allows the RBI to test these new notes without having to upgrade cash dispensers and recyclers immediately.

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International adoption

Over 60 countries already using polymer banknotes

Polymer banknotes are already in use in over 60 countries, including Australia, the UK, Canada, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Australia was the first country to introduce polymer banknotes back in 1988. Since then, many central banks have adopted this technology due to its durability and lower replacement costs.

The government has clarified that these new polymer notes will circulate alongside existing paper currency after successful trials.

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