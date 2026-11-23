The inflation rate in October was 6.09%, up from September's 5.54%. This rise has strengthened the case for further monetary tightening by the RBI.

Food prices have surged sharply, while core inflation, excluding food and fuel, has also firmed up to 4.75% from September's 4.60%.

However, easing crude prices and a stronger rupee are improving the outlook for imported inflation, tempering expectations of successive rate hikes beyond December.