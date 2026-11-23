RBI to raise repo rate by 25bps in December: Survey
What's the story
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to raise its key interest rate, the repo rate, by 25 basis points (bps) in December. The move comes as retail inflation has surpassed the central bank's upper tolerance limit of 6%. All 14 economists surveyed by Moneycontrol have predicted this hike. The proposed increase would take the repo rate from 5.5% to 5.75%.
Economic indicators
Core inflation has risen to 4.75%
The inflation rate in October was 6.09%, up from September's 5.54%. This rise has strengthened the case for further monetary tightening by the RBI.
Food prices have surged sharply, while core inflation, excluding food and fuel, has also firmed up to 4.75% from September's 4.60%.
However, easing crude prices and a stronger rupee are improving the outlook for imported inflation, tempering expectations of successive rate hikes beyond December.
Forecasts
Crisil sees average CPI inflation at 5.3% in FY27
Retail inflation is expected to remain elevated in the coming months due to supply-side food pressures, weather risks, and firmer core inflation.
The fading impact of GST rate cuts could also add to the pressure.
Crisil's principal economist Dipti Deshpande expects average CPI inflation to rise to 5.3% in FY27 from 2% in FY26.
SBI Research predicts that El Nino's impact could be concentrated in certain areas, but overall food inflation is likely to remain contained.
Projections
Economists expect economic activity to moderate in H2 FY27
ICRA's chief economist Aditi Nayar projects inflation at 6.2% in Q3 and 5.8% in Q4, with an FY27 average of 5.2%.
DBS Bank executive director and senior economist Radhika Rao expects Q3 inflation at 6.3-6.4% and above 6% over the next two quarters.
Economists expect economic activity to moderate in H2 FY27 due to higher inflation, deficient rainfall, elevated input costs, and a high base following GST rationalization weighing on momentum.
Future outlook
SBI Research revises December hike forecast to 25bps
The RBI's October projection for FY27 GDP growth is also 7.1%, with moderation expected from Q3's 6.9% to Q4's 6.8%.
SBI Research has revised its December hike forecast to 25bps from an earlier prediction of 50bps, assigning equal probability to a terminal repo rate settling at either 6% or 5.75%.
The softer outlook reflects improving external conditions such as foreign portfolio inflows and lower crude prices, which could lower imported inflation by 10-15bps.