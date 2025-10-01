RBI to release new rules for bank operations Business Oct 01, 2025

The Reserve Bank of India has announced it will soon issue new rules for how banks and their subsidiaries can operate together.

Unlike the earlier 2024 draft, which wanted only one company in a bank group to handle each type of business, the final guidelines drop that restriction.

Now, banks get more say in how they split up their work—making things a bit simpler and more flexible.