RBI transfers record ₹2.87L/cr dividend to government for fiscal 2025-26

RBI sold $195bn and earned ₹1.69L/cr

A large share of RBI's earnings this year came from defending the rupee, which dropped 10% against the US dollar. By selling $195 billion in foreign currency, RBI made an exchange gain of ₹1.69 lakh crore, a huge 52% jump from last year.

Interest from government securities and foreign securities added ₹2.26 lakh crore, and interest on foreign deposits added ₹27,407 crore separately.

On the spending side, RBI set aside ₹1.09 lakh crore for losses linked to falling asset values and forward contracts used in its rupee defense strategy, showing just how tricky it is to keep India's economy balanced.