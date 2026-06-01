RBI transfers record ₹2.87L/cr dividend to government for fiscal 2025-26
Big news: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) just gave the central government its largest-ever dividend, ₹2.87 lakh crore, for fiscal 2025-26.
This boost comes from RBI's moves to steady the rupee and manage India's money flow, leading to a 26% jump in total income compared to last year.
RBI sold $195bn and earned ₹1.69L/cr
A large share of RBI's earnings this year came from defending the rupee, which dropped 10% against the US dollar. By selling $195 billion in foreign currency, RBI made an exchange gain of ₹1.69 lakh crore, a huge 52% jump from last year.
Interest from government securities and foreign securities added ₹2.26 lakh crore, and interest on foreign deposits added ₹27,407 crore separately.
On the spending side, RBI set aside ₹1.09 lakh crore for losses linked to falling asset values and forward contracts used in its rupee defense strategy, showing just how tricky it is to keep India's economy balanced.