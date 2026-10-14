RBI upgrades CAS to consolidate deposits with investments December 31
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is giving the Consolidated Account Statement (CAS) a major upgrade: soon, you'll be able to see your bank deposits right alongside your mutual funds, shares, and other investments.
This means one statement for your demat holdings, eligible mutual fund investments, and bank deposit accounts, making it way easier to keep track.
The new features roll out by December 31.
CAS integrates with account aggregator apps
With bank deposit info added, CAS could help demat account holders view their demat holdings, eligible mutual fund investments, and bank deposit accounts in one place and even match up interest with tax documents.
No more digging through multiple statements. Plus, the upgraded CAS will work with account aggregator apps, so you can check all your financial info wherever it's most convenient for you.