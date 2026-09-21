RBI USD-INR swap inflows $143.596bn with FCNR(B) dominant
Business
The RBI's special USD-INR forex swap facility just saw a big boost, with inflows hitting $143.596 billion by August 31, 2026.
Most of this came from Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank) or FCNR(B) deposits, which alone added $132.98 billion, a jump of $5.754 billion from earlier numbers.
Swap facility OFCBs $5.32bn ECBs $5.296bn
Besides FCNR(B) deposits, Overseas Foreign Currency Borrowings (OFCBs), and External Commercial Borrowings (ECBs) chipped in too, with OFCBs adding $5.32 billion and ECBs adding $5.296 billion.
The RBI launched this facility back in June. While the FCNR(B) window closed at the end of August, ECB and OFCB options are open until December 31, 2026.