RBI USD-INR swap inflows $143.596bn with FCNR(B) dominant

Besides FCNR(B) deposits, Overseas Foreign Currency Borrowings (OFCBs), and External Commercial Borrowings (ECBs) chipped in too, with OFCBs adding $5.32 billion and ECBs adding $5.296 billion.

The RBI launched this facility back in June. While the FCNR(B) window closed at the end of August, ECB and OFCB options are open until December 31, 2026.