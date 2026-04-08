RBI warns global conflicts threaten inflation and current account deficit

RBI keeps main rate at 5.25%

Thanks to these global tensions, things like energy and fertilizers may get pricier or harder to find, which can hit farming, factories, and services here at home.

The RBI also warned that all this uncertainty could make it tougher to borrow or spend money, putting a damper on consumption and investments.

For now, though, the RBI is keeping its main interest rate steady at 5.25% as it tries to balance growth with keeping prices in check.