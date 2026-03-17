RBI wins 'Initiative of the Year' for .bank.in domain

Banks already on board

With RBI's new rule, all banks had to switch their websites to .bank.in by October 31, 2025.

Over 400 banks (including big names like SBI, PNB, HDFC, and ICICI) have already made the move.

This domain is only given to verified RBI-licensed banks, so it helps you spot real banking sites and avoid scams.

RBI's next step? A similar .fin.in domain for fintechs and NBFCs is on the way.