RBI wins 'Initiative of the Year' for .bank.in domain
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) just bagged the "Initiative of the Year" award for rolling out the .bank.in domain, making India the first country to require a special web address just for licensed banks.
The announcement came on March 17, 2026.
Banks already on board
With RBI's new rule, all banks had to switch their websites to .bank.in by October 31, 2025.
Over 400 banks (including big names like SBI, PNB, HDFC, and ICICI) have already made the move.
This domain is only given to verified RBI-licensed banks, so it helps you spot real banking sites and avoid scams.
RBI's next step? A similar .fin.in domain for fintechs and NBFCs is on the way.
Safer banking experience
If you ever worry about getting tricked by fake banking sites or phishing links, this change makes things a lot safer when you bank online.
It's a small shift that could save everyone a lot of headaches (and money) in the long run.