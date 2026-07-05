RBI Young Professionals applications close July 6 for Mumbai roles

Postgraduates, engineers eligible, ₹1.5L, email CV

Postgraduates, engineers, or those with relevant research experience can go for roles like Policy Analytics or Artificial Intelligence.

The gig pays ₹1.5 lakh a month and starts as a three-year contract (with a possible extension up to five years if you do well).

Just remember: you'll need to email your CV and documents before the deadline. Late or incomplete applications won't make the cut.