RBI Young Professionals applications close July 6 for Mumbai roles
Business
RBI's Young Professionals program is wrapping up applications soon: July 6 is your last chance to send in your email.
If you're keen on working at the Central Office in Mumbai and diving into fields like AI, quantum tech, climate risk, sustainable finance, payment systems, or data analytics, this could be your shot.
Postgraduates, engineers eligible, ₹1.5L, email CV
Postgraduates, engineers, or those with relevant research experience can go for roles like Policy Analytics or Artificial Intelligence.
The gig pays ₹1.5 lakh a month and starts as a three-year contract (with a possible extension up to five years if you do well).
Just remember: you'll need to email your CV and documents before the deadline. Late or incomplete applications won't make the cut.