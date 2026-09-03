RBI's $127.23bn FCNR-B inflows push banks' liquidity to ₹9.71L/cr
Business
India's banks are now swimming in cash, with liquidity hitting a record ₹9.71 lakh crore as of September 2, 2026.
This surge came mainly from the RBI's Foreign Currency Non-Resident Bank (FCNR-B) deposit scheme, which brought in $127.23 billion and was closed early because it did so well.
OFCBs and ECBs prompt RBI VRRR
Extra inflows from OFCBs and External Commercial Borrowings could add even more cash by year-end.
To keep things balanced, the RBI has ramped up its Variable Rate Reverse Repo (VRRR) auctions, handling a massive ₹53.5 lakh crore in operations lately, and might use other tools if needed to manage all this extra liquidity.