RBI's Malhotra warns conflicts, trade and cyberattacks threaten India economy

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra just called out some big risks for India's economy: think global conflicts, trade issues, and cyberattacks.

At a Mumbai conference, he pointed out that our interconnected world means problems abroad can hit us at home.

Still, he reminded everyone how India bounced back from tough times like COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war, and said measures to diversify energy and other critical supply chains, reduce energy intensity, expand ethanol blending and electric mobility, and deepen trade through free trade agreements would strengthen resilience.