RBI's new complaint scheme: What you need to know

The RBI just dropped its Reserve Bank-Integrated Ombudsman Scheme (RB-IOS) 2026, launching July 1. It's a one-stop platform where you can raise complaints against specified categories of banks, NBFCs and payment operators regulated by the RBI—subject to eligibility thresholds and specified exclusions (for example, only urban co-operative banks (primary UCBs) with deposits of ₹50 crore and above, and NBFCs that are authorized to accept deposits or have customer interface with asset size of ₹100 crore and above are included; several entity types are explicitly excluded, including Housing Finance Companies, Core Investment Companies, Infrastructure Debt Fund-NBFCs, NBFC-Infrastructure Finance Companies, NOFHCs, Primary Dealers and Mortgage Guarantee Companies).

Why is this a big deal right now? This scheme replaces the old 2021 version and makes complaining way easier.

You can file issues online at cms.rbi.org.in, email CRPC@rbi.org.in, call 14448, or even mail your complaint to Chandigarh.

Everything goes through a centralized system so your grievance won't get lost in the shuffle.

How does it actually work for you? Just pick who your complaint is about and what it's for (like loans), fill in some details, and the system does the rest—including picking the right team to handle it.

Banks and companies have to respond quickly with nodal officers on it.