RBI's new dividend rules for banks: What you should know
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced fresh rules for how banks hand out dividends, kicking in from fiscal 2027.
Now, a bank's ability to pay dividends will depend on its financial health, measured by something called CET-1 capital (basically, how well it can handle tough times).
Plus, profits will be calculated more carefully, taking into account one-half of the bank's bad loans, so payouts are based on real performance.
How will the new rules impact banks and investors?
Banks with stronger finances can share up to 75% of their profits as dividends, which could mean bigger payouts for investors.
But if a bank has lots of bad loans, it will face stricter limits.
Observers say these changes should make things clearer and more trustworthy for everyone involved.
Greater transparency in banks' disclosures — such as clear dividend policies in public filings — would make it easier to assess fairness.