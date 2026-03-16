RBI's new dividend rules for banks: What you should know

How will the new rules impact banks and investors?

Banks with stronger finances can share up to 75% of their profits as dividends, which could mean bigger payouts for investors.

But if a bank has lots of bad loans, it will face stricter limits.

Observers say these changes should make things clearer and more trustworthy for everyone involved.

Greater transparency in banks' disclosures — such as clear dividend policies in public filings — would make it easier to assess fairness.