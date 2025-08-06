RBI's new rules for co-lending: What are they

More changes for lenders

From January 1, 2026, all loan payments and repayments in these partnerships must go through a special bank escrow account.

Plus, lenders have to update their internal policies—think limits on lending amounts, picking target borrowers carefully, and setting up better customer support.

If they're ready sooner, they can start following these rules before the deadline.

Interest rates and fees also need to stick closely to what regulators allow.