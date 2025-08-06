Next Article
RBI's new rules for co-lending: What are they
The RBI just dropped fresh guidelines for co-lending, making it clearer how banks and NBFCs should team up to give out loans—especially for priority sectors.
Now, every partner in these loan deals has to keep at least 10% of the loan amount on their own books, so everyone shares some responsibility.
More changes for lenders
From January 1, 2026, all loan payments and repayments in these partnerships must go through a special bank escrow account.
Plus, lenders have to update their internal policies—think limits on lending amounts, picking target borrowers carefully, and setting up better customer support.
If they're ready sooner, they can start following these rules before the deadline.
Interest rates and fees also need to stick closely to what regulators allow.