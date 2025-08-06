Zinka Logistics hits 52-week high on stellar Q1 performance
Zinka Logistics just hit a 52-week stock high, thanks to some impressive first-quarter numbers.
Revenue jumped 55% to ₹143.6 crore and net profit climbed more than 4% to ₹33.7 crore.
Even more striking, their operating earnings (EBITDA) shot up approximately 386%, showing the company is running much more efficiently.
Digital platform driving growth
A big part of this growth comes from Zinka's digital platform, which now has over 783,000 active truck operators using features like toll payments and vehicle financing.
Plus, some early investors—like Quickroutes International and Accel India IV—have started selling down their stakes as the company matures.
Plans to rebrand as BlackBuck Limited
The board plans to rebrand Zinka Logistics as BlackBuck Limited soon (pending approvals), aiming for a stronger market presence.
With shares closing up 15% on Wednesday and a solid year-to-date gain, it's clear the company is making moves in the logistics tech space.