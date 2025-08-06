Next Article
Popeyes to open 20 more outlets in Mumbai
Popeyes just launched its first five stores in Mumbai, bringing their famous fried chicken to the city.
This is just the start—Jubilant FoodWorks plans to open up to 20 outlets in Mumbai, and then head to Pune and highway stops nearby.
Targeting ₹1,000 crore revenue from Popeyes
The company's aiming high, with a target of 250 Popeyes locations across India in the next 5 years.
CEO Sameer Khetarpal says they're hoping these new stores will bring in ₹1,000 crore.
Popeyes is already a familiar name in India
Since arriving in India in 2022, Popeyes has already opened 65 outlets across South and North India.
They're growing fast and taking on big names like KFC as more people everywhere—from metros to smaller cities—get hooked on quick bites.