NVIDIA's AI boom turns most employees into millionaires
NVIDIA's explosive growth in AI has turned more than three-quarters of its employees into millionaires—yep, you read that right.
With the company now valued at over $4.39 trillion and its stock up more than 79% in just a year, almost half the team is sitting on more than $25 million each.
Employee stock purchase program
A big part of the story is NVIDIA's employee stock purchase program, which lets staff buy shares at a 15% discount.
As NVIDIA's value soared, so did their wealth—an internal poll conducted among about 10% of NVIDIA's workforce shows this benefit has made equity ownership pretty common among employees.
CEO Jensen Huang's approach
CEO Jensen Huang isn't shy about his role here; he says he's created more billionaires on his team than any other CEO.
His strategy? Small teams, lots of trust, and rewarding talent with stock options—a combo that's sparked both innovation and some seriously happy bank accounts.