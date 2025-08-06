Financial inclusion in India: FI-Index climbs to 67
India's Financial Inclusion Index (FI-Index) just climbed to 67 in March 2025, up from 64.2 last year.
This score shows how many people are actually using banking, insurance, and financial services—not just having access, but really engaging with them.
Digital payments are booming
Big government pushes like Jan Dhan Yojana have helped open nearly 56 crore bank accounts, and insurance schemes are reaching more people than ever.
Plus, digital payments are booming—UPI alone handled a massive ₹24 lakh crore in transactions this June, making it way easier for everyone to manage money online.
Better opportunities for young Indians
More people using and trusting financial services means better opportunities for young Indians—whether you're starting a business or just want an easy way to send money home.
It's a sign that India is moving toward real financial inclusion, not just in theory but on the ground.