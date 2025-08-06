Financial inclusion in India: FI-Index climbs to 67

Big government pushes like Jan Dhan Yojana have helped open nearly 56 crore bank accounts, and insurance schemes are reaching more people than ever. Plus, digital payments are booming—UPI alone handled a massive ₹24 lakh crore in transactions this June, making it way easier for everyone to manage money online.

Better opportunities for young Indians

More people using and trusting financial services means better opportunities for young Indians—whether you're starting a business or just want an easy way to send money home.

It's a sign that India is moving toward real financial inclusion, not just in theory but on the ground.