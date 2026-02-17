RBI's new rules on overseas borrowing: What it means

What's changed?

Now, eligible borrowers can borrow up to $1 billion or 300% of their net worth—up from the old $750 million cap.

A minimum average maturity period of three years applies, but manufacturers get a bit more flexibility with smaller loans.

The RBI also tightened rules on where borrowed money can go: certain real-estate activities and specified agricultural uses are restricted, while rupee proceeds must be placed in an INR account within one month and surplus may be held in unencumbered fixed deposits for up to a year, and foreign-currency funds for permitted expenditures can be retained in domestic or overseas foreign-currency accounts or invested in short-term debt instruments for up to one year.