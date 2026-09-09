RBI's Vasudevan Parameswaran says tokenisation can transform finance at GFF

Tokenisation has the potential to fundamentally alter how financial assets are issued, transacted, and managed across the country.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Executive Director Vasudevan Parameswaran, at the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2026 at the Jio World Centre, spoke during a fireside chat and said this shift will let things like ownership and legal rights live as digital tokens, making finance more personal and streamlined.