RBI's Vasudevan Parameswaran says tokenisation can transform finance at GFF
Tokenisation has the potential to fundamentally alter how financial assets are issued, transacted, and managed across the country.
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Executive Director Vasudevan Parameswaran, at the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2026 at the Jio World Centre, spoke during a fireside chat and said this shift will let things like ownership and legal rights live as digital tokens, making finance more personal and streamlined.
Parameswaran warns over UPI, CBDC risks
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Executive Director Vasudevan Parameswaran explained that tokenization has the potential to fundamentally alter how financial assets are issued, transacted, and managed across the country.
It's designed to fit right into key networks like UPI and CBDC.
Still, he emphasized that making these platforms work together smoothly is crucial, and there are challenges around privacy, security, and clear rules that need solving before these issues can be resolved.