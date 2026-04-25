RBL Bank posts 235% March quarter profit of ₹230cr
Business
RBL Bank just posted a 235% jump in net profit for the March quarter, hitting ₹230 crore (up from ₹68.7 crore last year).
The boost comes from steady income growth and better asset quality.
Net interest income rose nearly 7% and fee-based earnings also got a healthy lift.
RBL Bank deposits rise 25%
The bank's deposits grew 25% to ₹1.39 lakh crore, with more people choosing savings accounts (CASA ratio is now 33.6%).
Loans were up too: retail advances climbed 20%, wholesale loans jumped 28%.
Plus, the bank kept its bad loans (gross NPA) low at just 1.45%.
RBL also got key approvals from the RBI and the Competition Commission of India for the proposed Emirates NBD investment.