RBL Bank posts 235% March quarter profit of ₹230cr

RBL Bank deposits rise 25%

The bank's deposits grew 25% to ₹1.39 lakh crore, with more people choosing savings accounts (CASA ratio is now 33.6%).

Loans were up too: retail advances climbed 20%, wholesale loans jumped 28%.

Plus, the bank kept its bad loans (gross NPA) low at just 1.45%.

RBL also got key approvals from the RBI and the Competition Commission of India for the proposed Emirates NBD investment.