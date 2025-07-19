RBL Bank's Q1 profit drops 46%, but other income rises
RBL Bank's net profit for Q1 FY26 dropped 46% to ₹200 crore, mainly because interest income fell and bad loans went up.
Still, the bank managed to boost its other income by approximately 6.9%, showing it's finding ways to earn beyond just lending.
Bad loans rising, but deposits jump 11% year-on-year
Even though the bank had to set aside less money for risky loans this quarter (₹442 crore vs ₹785 crore last quarter), bad loans are still rising—gross NPAs are now at 2.78%.
But here's the upside: people are still trusting RBL with their money. Deposits jumped 11% year-on-year, especially from regular customers, and total loans grew by 9%.
Retail and wholesale lending both saw solid growth too, even as the CASA ratio dipped just a bit.
Why you should care
If you follow banking or fintech trends—or just want to know how banks handle ups and downs—RBL Bank is a good example of adapting under pressure.
They're earning in new ways and still growing their customer base, even when profits stumble.