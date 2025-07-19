RBL Bank's Q1 profit drops 46%, but other income rises

Bad loans rising, but deposits jump 11% year-on-year

Even though the bank had to set aside less money for risky loans this quarter (₹442 crore vs ₹785 crore last quarter), bad loans are still rising—gross NPAs are now at 2.78%.

But here's the upside: people are still trusting RBL with their money. Deposits jumped 11% year-on-year, especially from regular customers, and total loans grew by 9%.

Retail and wholesale lending both saw solid growth too, even as the CASA ratio dipped just a bit.