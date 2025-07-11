RealSense secures $50 million funding post Intel spinoff
RealSense, the computer vision company recently spun out from Intel, just raised $50 million to boost its robotics game.
Known for its 3D cameras that help robots "see" and understand their surroundings, RealSense wants to use this funding to grow bigger in the world of smart machines.
RealSense steps into security systems with facial recognition tech
The new money will help RealSense ramp up manufacturing and expand globally.
CEO Nadav Orbach shared they're investing in AI software and next-gen depth cameras—tech already found in about 60% of autonomous mobile robots worldwide (think Unitree Robotics and ANYbotics).
They're also stepping into security systems with facial recognition tech, aiming to meet the rising demand for advanced vision sensors.
Even though most production happens in Asia, their HQ is still in the US.