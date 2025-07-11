RealSense secures $50 million funding post Intel spinoff

RealSense steps into security systems with facial recognition tech

The new money will help RealSense ramp up manufacturing and expand globally.

CEO Nadav Orbach shared they're investing in AI software and next-gen depth cameras—tech already found in about 60% of autonomous mobile robots worldwide (think Unitree Robotics and ANYbotics).

They're also stepping into security systems with facial recognition tech, aiming to meet the rising demand for advanced vision sensors.

Even though most production happens in Asia, their HQ is still in the US.