Tata Motors's shares experience 2.09% drop

Even with steady sales, Tata Motors's net profit for Q4 FY25 fell by 51% compared to last year—dropping from ₹17,282.04 crore to just ₹8,442 crore. Revenue barely budged, staying around ₹119,500 crore. For young investors or anyone tracking big brands, this shows how profits—not just sales—can sway market mood.

Strong operating cash flow and dividend announcement

The company still pulled in strong operating cash flow of over ₹63,000 crore and announced a final dividend of ₹6 per share (effective June 4).

But with more money flowing out than in during March and these mixed signals overall, it's no surprise some investors got a bit cautious.