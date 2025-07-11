Infosys experiences 1.34% afternoon trade drop

Infosys's FY25 performance and Q4 results

For the year ending March 2025, Infosys grew its revenue to ₹1,62,990 crore (up from last year) and net profit climbed to ₹26,750 crore.

While Q4 revenue dipped a bit compared to December, profits for the quarter actually rose to ₹7,038 crore.

And for shareholders: Infosys announced a final dividend of ₹22 per share—so investors are still getting rewarded even with the stock wobble.