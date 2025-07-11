Next Article
Infosys experiences 1.34% afternoon trade drop
Infosys shares slipped by 1.34% on Friday, trading at ₹1,594.10 as of 2:50 pm—even though the company's financial results have stayed strong.
Infosys has kept up steady growth despite market ups and downs.
Infosys's FY25 performance and Q4 results
For the year ending March 2025, Infosys grew its revenue to ₹1,62,990 crore (up from last year) and net profit climbed to ₹26,750 crore.
While Q4 revenue dipped a bit compared to December, profits for the quarter actually rose to ₹7,038 crore.
And for shareholders: Infosys announced a final dividend of ₹22 per share—so investors are still getting rewarded even with the stock wobble.